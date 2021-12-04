Home / Trending / Bird barks like a dog, joins pooches to guard a house. Watch
Bird barks like a dog, joins pooches to guard a house. Watch

The video of the bird barking like a dog is interesting to watch.
The image shows the bird with a few dogs.(Jukin Video)
Published on Dec 04, 2021 06:54 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

It is no secret that Cockatoos can skillfully mimic the voices of their humans. In fact, the Internet is filled with several videos showcasing the same. However, have you ever seen one that can bark like a dog? This video shared online shows exactly that. What is intriguing is not just the bird barking like a dog but its attempt to guard a house while doing so.

The video was captured in Gauteng’s Roodepoort, South Africa. The clip opens to show someone filming the bird, standing inside a gate, from afar. Within moments, they get closer and you can hear the bird barking like a dog. Besides the bird, a few pooches are also seen in the video. What is hilarious to see in the video is how the bird keeps on walking to and fro while barking.

There is a possibility that the video will make you laugh out loud.

What are your thoughts on the video?

