Bird peeks from behind a can and says ‘Peekaboo’. Watch happy video

A smart bird’s video of playing peekaboo has turned into a source of entertainment for many on Twitter. The video shows the cute bird peeking from behind a can and saying ‘peekaboo’. This is one of such videos that may leave you smiling.

The video was originally posted on TikTok. It is creating a buzz after being re-shared on Twitter. “I've watched this on an endless loop for 15 minutes,” reads the tweet's caption.

The video opens to show a can kept on a table. Within moments, a bird peeks from behind it and says ‘Peekaboo’. As the bird continues doing so, a person is heard laughing in the background.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, the clip has gone viral. Till now, the video has accumulated more than 3.7 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The wholesome video has further prompted people to post various comments.

“That's the cutest thing ever!” wrote a Twitter user. “Ohhhh The cuteness is overwhelming,” expressed another. “So many comments saying what I want to say, but I’m going to say it anyway because that birdie is just ‘so sweet!’. The ‘up-down’ whistle had me laughing out loud. Thank you so much for sharing. I’ll be smiling now for the rest of the day,” commented a third. “This is one of those videos you can come back to when you're down, just seeing the joy on the birdies face, I'm convinced they know they're having fun,” joined in a fourth.

