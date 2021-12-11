Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bird uses uncooked spaghetti to scratch its head. Watch oddly satisfying video
trending

Bird uses uncooked spaghetti to scratch its head. Watch oddly satisfying video

The video of the bird using uncooked spaghetti to scratch its head may leave you giggling.
The image from the video shows the bird using a piece of uncooked spaghetti.(Jukin Media)
Published on Dec 11, 2021 05:08 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Have you ever picked up a random object to get rid of that itch that has been bothering you? Then there is a possibility you will relate to this pet bird who is doing just that. And the bird’s choice of object may leave you giggling. It is a piece of an uncooked spaghetti stick.

The video was captured a few years back in Montreal, Canada. The clip shows how the bird uses the spaghetti stick to itch its head.

In the video the white feathered bird is seen holding the stick with one of its talons. The feathery creature starts by slowly scratching the top of its head. And from what the video shows it seems like the bird is thoroughly enjoying the activity. The rest of the video shows the bird scratching different places around its face.

Take a look at the clip:

What are your thoughts on the video? Isn’t it oddly satisfying to watch?

Topics
viral video
