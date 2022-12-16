Home / Trending / Bird whistles Jingle Bells in front of dog. Video captures pooch’s funny reaction

Bird whistles Jingle Bells in front of dog. Video captures pooch’s funny reaction

trending
Published on Dec 16, 2022 08:13 PM IST

The video of a bird whistling the tune of Jingle Bells and a dog's reaction to it was posted on Twitter.

The video shows the bird singing Jingle Bells to the dog.(Twitter/@Yoda4ever)
The video shows the bird singing Jingle Bells to the dog.(Twitter/@Yoda4ever)
ByTrisha Sengupta

Are you looking for an animal video that can make your day happier? Are you looking for an animal video that you may end up watching more than once? If your answers to these questions are yes and yes, then here is a video that may uplift your mood instantly. The video shows a funny interaction between a bird and a dog.

“Bird loves singing, but dog. Sound on,” reads the caption posted along with the video along with several different emoticons. The clip opens to show a dog lying on what appears to be a couch with a bird standing in front of it. The bird is whistling the tune of the popular Christmas Song Jingle Bells while looking at the dog. The pooch, however, seems unimpressed and tries avoiding eye contact with the bird. Take a look at the video:

The video was posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the video has accumulated close to 3.4 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further prompted people to post various comments.

“Lol, Dog: ‘Stop singing into my ears’,” wrote a Twitter user imagining the pooch’s thoughts. “Dog does not look impressed,” shared another. “I love cockatoos… had several over the years… they are so cute… they can have quite a vocabulary… this bird is adorable,” commented a third. “Love it. Really cheered me up,” posted a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dog video twitter
dog video twitter

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out