Bird whistles Jingle Bells in front of dog. Video captures pooch’s funny reaction

Are you looking for an animal video that can make your day happier? Are you looking for an animal video that you may end up watching more than once? If your answers to these questions are yes and yes, then here is a video that may uplift your mood instantly. The video shows a funny interaction between a bird and a dog.

“Bird loves singing, but dog. Sound on,” reads the caption posted along with the video along with several different emoticons. The clip opens to show a dog lying on what appears to be a couch with a bird standing in front of it. The bird is whistling the tune of the popular Christmas Song Jingle Bells while looking at the dog. The pooch, however, seems unimpressed and tries avoiding eye contact with the bird. Take a look at the video:

The video was posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the video has accumulated close to 3.4 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further prompted people to post various comments.

“Lol, Dog: ‘Stop singing into my ears’,” wrote a Twitter user imagining the pooch’s thoughts. “Dog does not look impressed,” shared another. “I love cockatoos… had several over the years… they are so cute… they can have quite a vocabulary… this bird is adorable,” commented a third. “Love it. Really cheered me up,” posted a fourth.