Blind cat experiencing his first snow is the cutest thing you will watch today

Videos of cats where they discover something new, or try their best to understand what this new thing is, are always a delight to watch. This video posted on Reddit shows how a furry little blind cat named Snoopy experienced his first snow.

The video opens to show Snoopy in the yard where he was simply standing in the snow and looking upwards towards the sky. The snowflakes are seen falling on the catto’s face. He takes a moment to soak this experience in and with his beautiful green eyes open, meows cutely. “Is that snow? Do you like it?” asks his human as the calm cat keeps looking up.

“More Snoopy. His first SNOWWW,” the human captioned this video of their cat that they posted on Reddit. The cat proceeds to walk on the freshly fallen snow by the end of the video.

Watch it here:

Since being shared on the subReddit r/cats around 13 hours ago, this post has raked in more than 3,500 upvotes. It has also accumulated several comments from cat lovers on the app.

“The snow sink then the little stumble are great. Anything that robs cats of their signature grace is hilarious,” reads a comment from a Redditor. To this, the original poster replied, “He is totally blind so he does not have much grace haha. Still climbs as high as possible every day. My very clumsy boy.” “Hahaha I love the commentary,” posted another. “The way he walks on the snow is adorable,” pointed out a third.

