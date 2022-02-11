‘Bored’ security guard draws eyes on painting in Russia, Anand Mahindra posts NFT-related reaction

If you are a regular user of the Internet, there is a chance you have seen posts related to the incident in Russia where a security guard destroyed a painting by drawing on it. Many have shared their reactions to the incident on various social media sites, especially Twitter. Amid them is business tycoon Anand Mahindra too. He shared a witty NFT-related post in response to the incident.

“Why worry? Just convert the new ‘creation’ into an NFT!” he wrote while re-sharing an article by an international news publication.

Turns out, it was the first day of the security guard on the job when he decided to draw eyes on the faceless figures depicted in artist Anna Leporskaya's 'Three Figures' painting, reports Daily Mail. The painting was exhibited at the Yeltsin Center in the city of Yekaterinburg, Russia during an abstract art exhibition. He was fired after the incident.

Anand Mahindra’s post about the incident has gathered more than 1,600 likes, since being posted. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. A Twitter user was reminded of a scene from the show Mr Bean. This is what they posted:

“Actually the security guard has an 'eye' for real art,” joked another. “Given this story attached to the painting now, maybe, its value will increase!” wondered a third. Here is a fourth Twitter user who shared this:

As for the painting, it is now under the process of restoration and there will not be any long-term damages to the artwork, reports Daily Mail.

What are your thoughts on the NFT-related post shared by Anand Mahindra about the ‘bored’ security guard drawing eyes on the painting in Russia?

