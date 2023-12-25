Borunvita slashes added sugar by 15 percent following backlash. Here’s what nutritionist posted

Nutritionist Revant Himatsingka reviewed the sugar content in Cadbury’s Bournvita in April this year, and his findings went viral. As a result, the company sent a legal notice to Himatsingka and issued a statement addressing the controversy. They asserted that each serving of Bournvita contains ‘7.5 grams of added sugar,’ which is ‘much less than the daily recommended intake limits of sugar for children’. Now, the nutritionist took to Instagram to share that the company has reduced added sugar by 15 percent and called it a ‘big win’. Nutritionist Revant Himatsingka shared that his review led to Bournvita reducing the sugar content by 15 percent, a move he celebrated as a ‘big win’. (Instagram/@foodpharmer)

“Big win! Probably the first time in history that an Instagram reel led to a food giant reducing its sugar content! 1 video resulted in a 15% reduction in sugar. Imagine if all Indians started reading food labels. Companies wouldn’t dare falsely market themselves,” he wrote while sharing a video explaining the timeline of events.

He added, “This fight isn’t against Bournvita. The fight is against any company that sells junk food but markets itself as healthy! The fight is to get 140 crore Indians eating healthier! 1 company changing its sugar content, will result in a chain reaction, and every company will be slightly more careful now.”

Watch the video right here:

The video was shared a day ago on Instagram. It has since accumulated over 3.1 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. A few even took to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

“This is what is called making an impact in society!” posted an individual.

Another added, “More power to you!”

“One man can bring this change; imagine if every Indian becomes this much aware of all the food that they consume! Keep it going,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “Damn, that’s amazing, bro! Our country needs more people like you.”

“Let’s go! Super happy to see your videos make a real impact in the world,” joined a fifth.

A sixth wrote, “Keep it up brother.”

What are your thoughts on this?