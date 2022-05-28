Home / Trending / Boxing champion Nikhat Zareen shares pics with family, tweets sweet caption
Nikhat Zareen's pictures of her family that she shared on Twitter received love-filled comments from people.
The image shows Nikhat Zareen with her family that she posted on Twitter.(Twitter/@nikhat_zareen)
Updated on May 28, 2022 05:14 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Nikhat Zareen recently won gold in the flyweight (52kg) category at the Women's World Boxing Championships. She became the fifth Indian woman to win the championship after defeating Thailand's Jitpong Jutamas. Since her win, she has shared various posts that have created a chatter among people. It is the same with her recent share that she posted about three hours ago. In the post, she shared two images with her family and also added a sweet caption to go with it.

“Forever grateful to my two main pillars for all the immense sacrifices you’ve made. There are no means I can ever repay you. Without you, I’d never be the person I am today. My love for you is immeasurable,” she wrote. She concluded the post with several hashtags including #Blessed, #FamilyFirst , and #Familylove.

Take a look at the post:

Since being tweeted a few hours ago, the post has gathered over 6,800 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various appreciative comments.

“My heartfelt congratulations to you and your beloved family members and well-wishers who supported you in your journey of achieving the gold medal for our state and country,” wrote a Twitter user. “Excellent achievement,” posted another. “The whole country is proud of you and your family. More power to you,” expressed a third. “Congratulations and more power to you, Champion,” shared a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the share?

twitter nikhat zareen
