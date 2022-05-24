Boy says he is ‘happy crying’ after getting a surprise. Watch heartwarming video

Childhood is one of the most memorable and special times of a person’s life. It is the time when one makes endless memories playing with their friends and experiencing new things. Kids love surprises and it is so joyful to watch their reaction when they get an unexpected gift. Just like this video of a couple of kids who were surprised with an all-terrain vehicle. One of the boys’ reaction is really sweet and heart-melting to watch that it has grabbed the attention of netizens.

The video was posted by the Instagram page Good News Correspondent 13 hours ago. It has got more than 15,000 views so far. “Biggest surprise of their little lives,” says the text on the video. The video shows two boys who are helping out their father. The man tells them to remove the tarpaulin. As the boys pull the tarpaulin, they get really surprised as there’s an all-terrain vehicle beneath it. One of the boys has tears in his eyes as he asks, “Where did you get this?” That boy is seen laughing and has tears in his eyes. When asked if he is crying, he says he is “happy crying”.

“I’M HAPPY CRYING”: Biggest surprise of their lives,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

“He’s adorable,” commented an Instagram user. “Ohhhh.....I love this little man,” wrote another. “Ah look at the happy little head on him,” said a third. “I love your happy cry,” reads another comment.

What are your thoughts on this boy’s reaction on being surprised?

