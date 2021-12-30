Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Boy’s happy reaction while playing with toy kitchen set wins hearts. Watch
trending

Boy’s happy reaction while playing with toy kitchen set wins hearts. Watch

The video of the boy playing with toy kitchen set, which has now won people’s hearts, was shared on Reddit.
The image taken from the Reddit video shows the boy playing with his toy kitchen set.(Reddit/@Skywalker_047)
Published on Dec 30, 2021 06:10 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

There are certain videos on the Internet that are so wholesome that they not only leave people smiling but also fill their hearts with a warm feeling. This video involving a boy and a toy kitchen set is a perfect inclusion to that list. There is a chance that the wonderful video will leave you happy.

The clip was originally posted on TikTok and later re-shared on various social media platforms. Just like this post shared on Reddit with the caption “He will remember this for a very long time.”

The short video shows the boy standing in front of his toy kitchen set, ‘preparing’ a meal and grooving to a song.

Take a look at the entertaining video:

RELATED STORIES

The video has been shared about 22 hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has gone viral and gathered more than one lakh upvotes. The post has also amassed tons of appreciative comments from people.

“Also five bucks says little man is imitating a parent or loved one too. Someone in that house makes cooking look fun for him,” wrote a Reddit user. “My son got a kitchen set when he was 2, he loved to make me little picnics by putting a tea towel on the floor and serving all kinds of play foods. It was so cute!” shared another. “That’s what I look like when I cook sometimes lol,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
reddit video
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
New Year 2022 resolutions
India Covid Cases
ITR Filling
Omicron symptoms
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP