Boy’s happy reaction while playing with toy kitchen set wins hearts. Watch

There are certain videos on the Internet that are so wholesome that they not only leave people smiling but also fill their hearts with a warm feeling. This video involving a boy and a toy kitchen set is a perfect inclusion to that list. There is a chance that the wonderful video will leave you happy.

The clip was originally posted on TikTok and later re-shared on various social media platforms. Just like this post shared on Reddit with the caption “He will remember this for a very long time.”

The short video shows the boy standing in front of his toy kitchen set, ‘preparing’ a meal and grooving to a song.

Take a look at the entertaining video:

The video has been shared about 22 hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has gone viral and gathered more than one lakh upvotes. The post has also amassed tons of appreciative comments from people.

“Also five bucks says little man is imitating a parent or loved one too. Someone in that house makes cooking look fun for him,” wrote a Reddit user. “My son got a kitchen set when he was 2, he loved to make me little picnics by putting a tea towel on the floor and serving all kinds of play foods. It was so cute!” shared another. “That’s what I look like when I cook sometimes lol,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON