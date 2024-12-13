Brain teaser: 80% can’t solve this complex maths riddle. Can you prove you’re one of the 20% who can?

Mathematics is a subject that many people dread, with its numbers, equations, and formulas often causing more confusion than clarity. However, when maths is combined with a challenge that requires a little bit of out-of-the-box thinking, it becomes something far more exciting. Brain teasers that twist our minds and push our problem-solving skills have a way of making maths fun and engaging. A X user shared a tricky brain teaser that stumped many users online. (X/@Brainy_Bits_Hub)

(Also read: Brain teaser: 99% failed to figure out the right answer. Are you among the few who can?)

A teaser that’s stumping many

If you are a fan of brain teasers, we have something special for you. Recently, a puzzle was shared on X by the account Brainy Bits Hub, and it's leaving many scratching their heads. The image posted carries the phrase "80% will fail" followed by four equations: "1 + 1 = 2", "2 + 2 = 8", "3 + 3 = 18", and "4 + 4 = ?".

The challenge is simple: What is the answer to the final equation? At first glance, it seems straightforward, but the twist lies in the pattern—or lack of one—that we must uncover. Can you crack the code behind these equations, or will you be among the 80% who fail?

Check out the puzzle here:

Another puzzle that left users baffled

This isn’t the first time Brainy Bits Hub has shared a mind-bending teaser. Another puzzle that caused quite a stir on social media posed a straightforward maths test:

“Maths test: 24 ÷ 6 ÷ 2 = ?”

While it appears easy, the order of operations had many people questioning their understanding of basic maths rules. With such simple numbers, why did it seem so difficult? It's a reminder that maths isn’t always about complex formulas; sometimes, it's about interpreting the problem correctly.

(Also read: You're a true detective if you can solve UK spy agency's tricky Christmas brain teaser)

Test your genius

So, if you believe you're a maths genius or simply want to challenge your brain, give these teasers a try. They may seem tricky, but the satisfaction of solving them is well worth the effort. Whether you crack the equation or get stumped, these brain teasers provide the perfect opportunity to engage with maths in a fun, different way. Are you ready to prove you’ve got what it takes to beat the odds?