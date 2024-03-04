 Brain teaser: Can you find the value of a avocado, blueberry and chocolate bar? | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Brain teaser: Can you find the value of one avocado, one blueberry and one chocolate bar in this puzzle?

Brain teaser: Can you find the value of one avocado, one blueberry and one chocolate bar in this puzzle?

ByVrinda Jain
Mar 04, 2024 07:00 AM IST

If you happen to be someone who loves using their maths skills to solve brain teasers, we have just the right one for you.

Mathematics may not be a subject that everyone enjoys, but those who love solving mathematical problems often spend their time tackling puzzles that challenge their skills. Whether they are questions related to BODMAS, number series or logical reasoning, there are several puzzles that can keep a person occupied and in search of answers. So, if you happen to be someone who loves using their maths skills to solve brain teasers, we have just the right one for you.

This brain teaser was shared on Instagram by Justin Nolan. (Instagram/@justkeeplearning.ca)
This brain teaser was shared on Instagram by Justin Nolan. (Instagram/@justkeeplearning.ca)

This brain teaser was shared on Instagram by the handle Justin Nolan. Nolan often shares various intriguing puzzles on social media. In his latest share, the question states if the value of three avocados is 30, one avocado and two blueberries equal 20, and one blueberry and two chocolate bars total up to 9, then what will be the value of one avocado, one blueberry and one chocolate bar? (Also Read: Brain teaser challenge: Can you find the code in this puzzle in 10 seconds?)

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Take a look at this brain teaser here:

This post was shared a while ago on Instagram. Since being posted, it has received numerous likes and comments. Many took to the comments section and said that the correct answer is ‘17’. What do you think is the solution to this puzzle? (Also Read: Harsh Goenka shares a brain teaser on X. Can you crack it in five seconds?)

Earlier, another such brain teaser had caught the attention of many on social media. The puzzle was shared on X by the handle 'Art of Thinking'. It challenges people to put their logical reasoning to the test. The question reads, "Solve this if you are a genius! If 1+4=10, 2+8=20, 4+16=40’, then what will be the sum of ‘8+32=?’" fix single quote

After this brain teaser was shared on the microblogging platform, many people took to the comments section to share their answers. A few netizens said that the solution is '40'. Some even think that '80' or '175' is the correct answer.

What do you think is the solution to this puzzle?

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On