Brain teaser: Can you find the value of one avocado, one blueberry and one chocolate bar in this puzzle?

Mathematics may not be a subject that everyone enjoys, but those who love solving mathematical problems often spend their time tackling puzzles that challenge their skills. Whether they are questions related to BODMAS, number series or logical reasoning, there are several puzzles that can keep a person occupied and in search of answers. So, if you happen to be someone who loves using their maths skills to solve brain teasers, we have just the right one for you. This brain teaser was shared on Instagram by Justin Nolan. (Instagram/@justkeeplearning.ca)

This brain teaser was shared on Instagram by the handle Justin Nolan. Nolan often shares various intriguing puzzles on social media. In his latest share, the question states if the value of three avocados is 30, one avocado and two blueberries equal 20, and one blueberry and two chocolate bars total up to 9, then what will be the value of one avocado, one blueberry and one chocolate bar? (Also Read: Brain teaser challenge: Can you find the code in this puzzle in 10 seconds?)

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Take a look at this brain teaser here:

This post was shared a while ago on Instagram. Since being posted, it has received numerous likes and comments. Many took to the comments section and said that the correct answer is ‘17’. What do you think is the solution to this puzzle? (Also Read: Harsh Goenka shares a brain teaser on X. Can you crack it in five seconds?)

Earlier, another such brain teaser had caught the attention of many on social media. The puzzle was shared on X by the handle 'Art of Thinking'. It challenges people to put their logical reasoning to the test. The question reads, "Solve this if you are a genius! If 1+4=10, 2+8=20, 4+16=40’, then what will be the sum of ‘8+32=?’" fix single quote

After this brain teaser was shared on the microblogging platform, many people took to the comments section to share their answers. A few netizens said that the solution is '40'. Some even think that '80' or '175' is the correct answer.

What do you think is the solution to this puzzle?