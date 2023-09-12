Brain teaser: Can you tell which cup will fill first in this viral puzzle?

A brain teaser that has left people guessing for answers requires you to use your logical reasoning to solve it. Are you ready for the challenge?

Brain Teaser: Identify the cup that will fill up first among the four in this picture.(Instagram/@mathcince)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The brain teaser was shared on Instagram by the page 'mathcince.' The question states, "Only for geniuses: Which cup gets filled first?"

The post features an image where there are different cups and tea is pouring from a teapot. Now, one needs to identify which cup will be filled first. Can you solve this?

Take a look at the brain teaser here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This post was shared on September 11. Since being shared, it has been liked close to 500 times. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their solutions. What do you think is the correct answer? Were you able to solve it?

Earlier, another brain teaser had gone viral on social media. It was shared by Gergely Dudás, who also goes by Dudolf. The task in the puzzle is to find four apples buried among a sea of leaves and flowers, while also avoiding a bunny and a fox.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON