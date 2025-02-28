Brain teaser: If you crack this tricky maths puzzle in 15 seconds, your brainpower is truly unmatched

Brain teasers have long been a favourite pastime for those who enjoy testing their logical thinking and problem-solving skills. Not only do they challenge the mind, but they also help improve cognitive abilities. Especially when mathematical elements are involved, these puzzles can become even more intriguing and satisfying to solve. A maths riddle on X puzzled users, sparking debates.(X/@Brainy_Bits_Hub)

If you are someone who loves solving tricky puzzles, then we have a fresh challenge for you!

The maths riddle

A new brain teaser has been making rounds on X (formerly Twitter), leaving many users scratching their heads. The puzzle was shared by an account named Brainy Bits Hub and reads:

5 × 3 = 51,5 × 5 = 52,5 × 4 = 02,5 × 6 = ??

Take a look here at the puzzle:

This unusual sequence has attracted nearly 9.5k views and has sparked an intense debate among netizens, with many trying to decipher the logic behind it.

Users react with theories

The puzzle has generated a mix of responses, with some users claiming they have figured it out while others are completely baffled.

One user wrote, “This is playing tricks with my brain. I’m convinced there’s a pattern, but I just can’t see it!”

Another commented, “At first glance, it makes no sense. But after staring at it for a while, I think I’ve cracked the logic!”

Some, however, were left frustrated. “Why do people make these unnecessarily complicated? Maths should be straightforward!” one person complained.

Another user playfully remarked, “I showed this to my maths teacher, and even they had to think twice. That’s when you know it’s a real brain teaser!”

Others tried to decode the logic, with one suggesting, “Maybe it has something to do with reversing numbers? Or some hidden equation we’re missing?”

Meanwhile, a few users simply gave up, with one saying, “I quit. My brain wasn’t built for this level of confusion.”

Can you solve it?

With so many theories floating around, the real question remains—can you crack the puzzle? If you think you have the answer, head over to X and share your thoughts. Who knows? You might just be the one to solve the mystery!