Brain teaser: Only a true puzzle genius can tell how many holes are in this T-shirt

Brain teasers are fun to solve and also help you sharpen your quick-thinking skills and boost your analytical mind. Solving brain teasers regularly can be an enjoyable experience that will keep your brain muscles exercised and even increase your confidence.

Today's brain teaser is not a maths question or even an optical illusion. This puzzle might seem very easy to answer but has many layers. So, take a step back, think deeply and answer this mind-bending question.

The brain teaser was shared by X user @GrowYourBrains and has baffled many who tried to solve it. The post shows a pictures of a white t-shirt which is two torn in two spots.

The puzzle asks, “How many holes are in this shirt?”

“Here’s a brain teaser for you. How many holes can you count in this shirt? Look closely—it's trickier than it seems!” the caption of the post read.

Take a look at the puzzle here:

If you think the answer is obviously two holes, you could not be more wrong. Think again! If you can correctly answer this brain teaser within 30 seconds, you are definitely a true puzzle genius.

