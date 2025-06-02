Search Search
Monday, Jun 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Brain teaser: Only those with genius-level IQ can crack this mind-twisting puzzle

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Jun 02, 2025 02:24 PM IST

A puzzle posted on X challenged users to find a missing number using shape-based logic.

Brain teasers have an uncanny ability to capture our attention, spark curiosity, and challenge the way we think. Whether it's a tricky riddle, a visual illusion, or a logic-based puzzle, these mental challenges offer a fun and stimulating escape from routine. They not only test our reasoning and observation skills but also invite us to think outside the box.

A brain teaser with shapes and numbers puzzled X users.(X/@Brainy_Bits_Hub)
A brain teaser with shapes and numbers puzzled X users.(X/@Brainy_Bits_Hub)

(Also read: No calculator allowed: Can you solve this tricky maths brain teaser that stumped the internet?)

In today’s digital age, such puzzles often go viral, as users across social media platforms race to solve them first and prove their brainpower. One such puzzle, recently shared by the account Brainy Bits Hub on X, is now putting users’ logical thinking to the test with a clever combination of shapes and numbers.

The puzzle

The visual puzzle presents three familiar geometric shapes arranged in a sequence:

An inverted triangle marked with the number 9

A square displaying the number 16

A hexagon featuring a question mark (?)

At first glance, it may appear to be a random set of shapes and numbers. But the challenge lies in identifying the pattern that links the number of sides each shape has to the number shown inside it.

Check out the puzzle here:

Breaking down the clues

A triangle has 3 sides, and its value is 9

A square has 4 sides, and its value is 16

A hexagon has 6 sides, and its value is unknown

It’s a classic example of how basic elements—shapes and numbers—can be turned into a brain-teasing challenge with just a clever twist of logic.

Why these puzzles grab the internet’s attention

The internet’s obsession with brain teasers comes from their ability to grab attention in seconds while also generating widespread engagement. These challenges foster friendly competition, spark lively discussions in comment threads, and often trigger a wave of nostalgia for school-level riddles and logical reasoning.

(Also read: Maths test: Can you solve this mind-bending brain teaser in just 30 seconds)

In the case of this visual logic puzzle, users are rushing to share their solutions—some based on sound reasoning, others on wild guesses—all in the spirit of mental fun and challenge.

So, have you cracked the code yet?

