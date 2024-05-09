 Flood victim cries his heart out after reuniting with his dogs in Brazil. Watch emotional video | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Flood victim cries his heart out after reuniting with his dogs in Brazil. Watch emotional video

ByTrisha Sengupta
May 09, 2024 08:28 AM IST

Brazil floods: Heavy flooding in Brazil’s Rio Grande do Sul has caused widespread destruction. A video of a man, his dogs amid the calamity has gone viral.

A heartening video of a rescued man reuniting with his dogs in the flood-hit Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul has gone viral. In the video, the man is seen crying his heart out and hugging his four-legged companions.

Brazil floods: The image shows a flood victim in Brazil crying his heart out while hugging his dogs. (Instagram/@Maikol Parnow)
Brazil floods: The image shows a flood victim in Brazil crying his heart out while hugging his dogs. (Instagram/@Maikol Parnow)

Goodnews Movement shared the video on Instagram along with a caption that describes the moment. “Flood victim is overcome with emotion when he is reunited with his dogs. The rescuers that helped save the animals were also moved by the scene and consoled the grateful man,” the page wrote.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Also Read: Dog gets excited seeing pet parent after three years. Watch

In the following lines, the Instagram page added, “Heavy rains which caused widespread flooding in the southern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul have left hundreds of towns under water”.

Take a look at the emotional reunion here:

The video was shared about ten hours ago. Since then, it has accumulated nearly 8.1 lakh views. The share has further collected close to 52,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

What did Instagram users say about this reunion video?

“This man was saying he had to come back to get his ‘kids' because he was afraid that if he said they were dogs the rescue team would not go there,” posted an Instagram user.

“You can tell that the dogs also feel equally relieved to be with him,” commented another.

“He didn’t want to be rescued without his children. He kept saying that until they realised, he was talking about his dogs. So sweet,” shared a third.

Also Read: Guide dog brothers reunite nearly a decade after retiring from work

“Apparently, he was already safe but insisted that he return and save his children. He also insisted he go with the rescuers because he didn't tell them the kids were dogs. Also, he is a sick man with a colostomy bag. He is my personal hero from now on. Pray for everybody (including animals) over there. It's a huge disaster,” expressed a fourth.

“And the poor dogs are so scared and glad to be with their dad,” wrote a fifth.

According to authorities, the death toll from devastating floods has reached 100. Over 400 municipalities have been affected by the natural calamity. Hundreds of people in the state of Rio Grande do Sul are forced from their homes, with several injured.

Apple CEO Tim Cook took to X to share the company’s efforts for relief in the Brazil floods. “Our hearts go out to those affected by the devastating and tragic floods in Brazil. Apple will be donating to relief efforts on the ground,” he wrote.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now! : The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Flood victim cries his heart out after reuniting with his dogs in Brazil. Watch emotional video

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On