Flood victim cries his heart out after reuniting with his dogs in Brazil. Watch emotional video

A heartening video of a rescued man reuniting with his dogs in the flood-hit Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul has gone viral. In the video, the man is seen crying his heart out and hugging his four-legged companions. Brazil floods: The image shows a flood victim in Brazil crying his heart out while hugging his dogs. (Instagram/@Maikol Parnow)

Goodnews Movement shared the video on Instagram along with a caption that describes the moment. “Flood victim is overcome with emotion when he is reunited with his dogs. The rescuers that helped save the animals were also moved by the scene and consoled the grateful man,” the page wrote.

In the following lines, the Instagram page added, “Heavy rains which caused widespread flooding in the southern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul have left hundreds of towns under water”.

Take a look at the emotional reunion here:

The video was shared about ten hours ago. Since then, it has accumulated nearly 8.1 lakh views. The share has further collected close to 52,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

What did Instagram users say about this reunion video?

“This man was saying he had to come back to get his ‘kids' because he was afraid that if he said they were dogs the rescue team would not go there,” posted an Instagram user.

“You can tell that the dogs also feel equally relieved to be with him,” commented another.

“He didn’t want to be rescued without his children. He kept saying that until they realised, he was talking about his dogs. So sweet,” shared a third.

“Apparently, he was already safe but insisted that he return and save his children. He also insisted he go with the rescuers because he didn't tell them the kids were dogs. Also, he is a sick man with a colostomy bag. He is my personal hero from now on. Pray for everybody (including animals) over there. It's a huge disaster,” expressed a fourth.

“And the poor dogs are so scared and glad to be with their dad,” wrote a fifth.

According to authorities, the death toll from devastating floods has reached 100. Over 400 municipalities have been affected by the natural calamity. Hundreds of people in the state of Rio Grande do Sul are forced from their homes, with several injured.

Apple CEO Tim Cook took to X to share the company’s efforts for relief in the Brazil floods. “Our hearts go out to those affected by the devastating and tragic floods in Brazil. Apple will be donating to relief efforts on the ground,” he wrote.