Bride and groom dance to Nora Fatehi's Naach Meri Rani on wedding day. Watch

Weddings become all the more special when the dance performances are not only limited to people attending the wedding, be it close friends or relatives, but when the bride and groom take to the dance floor themselves. And what do you think happens when both the bride and the groom happen to be professional choreographers themselves? Of course, they set the perfect mood for their wedding and do a dance that, within a few days of being uploaded, becomes incredibly popular on Instagram. On their wedding day, a couple of choreographers essentially chose to do this.

The video has been shared on the Instagram page dedicated to this couple who regularly post dance videos of themselves. The duo goes by @worldofrmoves or RMoves on Instagram where they have above 3,000 followers. Their Instagram bio states that they are based in Europe and are dancers, choreographers and YouTubers. This particular video that has been taken on their wedding day when the two can be seen dancing to Naach Meri Rani. Released in the year 2020 by artists Guru Randhawa and Nikhita Gandhi, its music video stars Nora Fatehi.

Take a look at the bride and groom’s dance moves right here:

Since being uploaded on Instagram on June 10, the video has gotten more than 1.13 lakh likes.

One comment on Instagram compliments, "Wow both have cool moves and swag, have an awesome future ahead." "Best jodi I have ever seen," another user adds. A third reply says, "Awesome."