Bride and groom set the stage on fire with their amazing dance moves. Watch

Weddings are always extravagant affairs, and one always has fun in them. There is so much banter and fun going on that there is hardly a dull moment. But in all these moments, we all can agree that when it comes to the bride and groom, everyone waits to see their first dance together. Recently, a video that has gone viral on the internet shows an energetic dance between a bride and groom that surprised everyone at their wedding.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a video shared by the Instagram page @weddingforward, you can see the bride dressed in a beautiful white gown and the groom in a black suit. Both are standing on the stage. At the beginning of the video, they begin with a ball dance and immediately switch to a more energetic one. Once they start, everyone around them is surprised and cheer for them.

Take a look at the video below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This video was shared a few weeks back. Since being shared, it has been liked more than one lakh times. The clip also has several comments.

One person in the Instagram comments said, "I think dances like this are cheesy. But it looks like they had a blast!" A second person added, "Damn they had moves...specially the groom. Dress was probably a bit heavy though." A third person said, "So nice. "

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON