Bride and her friends dance to Kajra Mohabbat Wala in viral video. Watch

In many ceremonies during a big fat Indian wedding, there are dance performances. And what makes certain dance performances a little more special than the others, is when the bride and/or groom take part in it themselves. Just like this one video that has gone viral on Instagram that shows a lovely bride who dances with her closest friends during her wedding festivities.

The video shows the bride and her friends dressed in attires of yellow and orange shades, looking radiant as they joyfully perform a dance routine together. The song that plays in the background while they engage in doing so, is the evergreen song Kajra Mohabbat Wala by singers Asha Bhosle and Shamshad Begum. It was featured in the 1968 movie Kismat.

The video was shared on Instagram by the woman who choreographed this dance performance, named Divya who is based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. She has over 67,500 followers on Instagram and posts dance videos regularly. This particular video is from the Sangeet ceremony of this bride. The caption includes hashtags like #wedding, #sangeetdance, #sangeet and #destinationwedding.

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram on April 13 and since, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop admiring the lovely performance by the bride and her squad. It has also received more than 1.1 million views on it so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “Such a graceful performance. Very nice.” Many others inquired about the outfits and commented with emojis of fire or clapping hands.

What are your thoughts on this dance video?

