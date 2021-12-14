Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bride enters stage on a scooter with groom riding pillion. See pics

The people present at the wedding cheered for the bride and the groom riding on a scooter.
Published on Dec 14, 2021 01:57 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Surfing through the Internet, there are times when one comes across sweet to funny to unusual moments involving brides. Be it a bride taking the wheels at her own vidai or a newlywed tricking her groom while eating golgappa, the stories are varied. There is now a new addition to that list of tales and it involves a bride riding a scooter.

The incident took place at a village in Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh. Turns out, a bride from Delhi amazed everyone at the place when she reached there with her own baraat. Once she reached the village, she also went around meeting people. The bride has been identified as Kajal who tied the knot with the groom named Rahul.

The image shows the bride riding a scooter with the groom riding pillion. (Live Hindustan)
The real surprise for people came when Kajal reached the stage for her wedding function. Instead of traditionally walking to the stage, she did so while riding a scooter - with her groom riding pillion.

The image shows the bride entering the stage. (Live Hindustan)

The couple was welcomed with cheer and applauded by all who were attending the wedding function.

