Bride replies with this song on being asked how she is feeling on her wedding day. Watch

A video of a bride’s quirky reply on being asked how she is feeling on her wedding day has left people with a smile. There is a possibility that her answer will have the same effect on you too.

The video was originally posted back in November by the bride named Rabia Bajaj on her Instagram page. The clip, however, captured people’s attention after being recently posted on an Insta page called trending_wedding_couples.

“When someone asks, how are you feeling on your wedding day,” reads the caption posted along with the original share. The Instagram page shared the same caption and also added “Excitement level on top.”

The video opens to show the bride all decked up in her wedding attire. Then someone asks her “Kya chal raha hai? Kaisa lag raha hai?” which loosely translates to “What’s going on? How are you feeling?”. In reply, the bride sings a popular Hindi song. sings a few lines from the song Dhak Dhak Karne Laga from the movie Beta featuring Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit.

Since being shared two days ago, the video has gathered more than 2,800 likes.Many posted laughing out loud emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video?

