Bride wanted cute nephew in her wedding photoshoot. Watch how it went

The day of one's wedding is such an important one and the shoots that go on during it are definitely ones that make for memorable moments to be cherished through life. It is quite obvious that people would want to include all of their loved ones in the making of these photographic or videographic memories. Just like this one bride who wished to include her sweet little nephew in her wedding photoshoot during the sangeet ceremony.

The video has been shared on an Instagram page that is run by a woman named Monika Thapa spreads awareness about children with special needs and how to raise them. She and her family are based in Dallas, Texas in the United States of America and her son has autism. The page she runs on Instagram in order to “fight against the disability stereotypes” has over 22,000 dedicated followers. And this is just one of the videos where she shares about her son's autism in a fun and accepting way.

In the video, Monika's sister can be seen during her sangeet ceremony photoshoot. She wished to have her little nephew with her during the photoshoot and the video details how that went. The adorable kid can be seen frolicking around and having fun during the photoshoot. The caption that this video was shared with reads, “He understood the assignment.” The caption also came with the hashtag #autismhumor.

Watch the video below:

The video has received almost 22,000 likes on it so far and was shared on Instagram on May 6. The video has also received several appreciative comments.

An Instagram user writes, “This is so beautiful, your acceptance makes me so emotional.” “He is so adorable,” reads another comment. Monika’s sister, the bride, also took to the comments section in order to write, “Lol and I don’t regret it.”

What are your thoughts on this video that shows this sweet little kid with autism?