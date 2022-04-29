Bride's dance to Hardy Sandhu's Bijlee Bijlee with squad impresses groom. Watch

To perform at a wedding is a joy like no other. But do you know what makes it even more exciting and captivating? When the wedding is your own! And the bride who has gone quite viral recently, owing to a viral video on Instagram, definitely has this sorted for herself. And there is a good chance that this video will bring a smile to your face.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video opens to show an energetic and enthusiastic bride at the venue of her wedding. She can be seen surrounded by her loving and radiant friends as they are all geared up for the performance of a lifetime. The fun squad can be seen shaking their legs to Hardy Sandhu’s hit song Bijlee Bijlee. But it is definitely the bride whose electrifying performance has swept not only her groom, but also people on the Internet off their feet!

This dance video that was recorded at a wedding, was shared on Instagram with a caption that reads, “An ELECTRIFYING performance by the bride @kamna90 & her squad..nahhh; her #KSquad. These bijlees wore their dancing shoes (literally) & set the dancefloor on fire. Don’t you think so? Also, WAIT for the groom's (@malhotrautsav’s) reaction at the end!” It was shared by the Instagram page dedicated to YSDC Wedding Choreography - co-founded by the couple themselves.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Watch the dance video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram on April 19 and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop praising the bride and her squad for their awesome dance moves. It has also received more than 7.6 lakh views on it so far.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An Instagram user wrote, “The vibe the bride has is unmatchable and wonderful. Look how cool she is looking with sneakers” Many others took to the comments section to ask for a longer version of this energetic dance video, while some tagged their friends.

What are your thoughts on this video of this bride’s energetic dance?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON