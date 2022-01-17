Home / Trending / Bride's first look video with her doggo will melt your heart. Watch his reaction
Bride's first look video with her doggo will melt your heart. Watch his reaction

This video shared on Instagram shows how a bride chose to have the first look at her wedding with her pet dog.
The bride waiting to get her first look with her adorable pet doggo named Gumbo.&nbsp;(instagram/@mycaninelife)
The bride waiting to get her first look with her adorable pet doggo named Gumbo. (instagram/@mycaninelife)
Published on Jan 17, 2022 12:31 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

During weddings, it is a very special moment when the bride gets her ‘first look’ video shot. However, it is mostly with her parents or friends that this kind of a situation arises. This video that was shared by a bride on Instagram, shows exactly such a moment. But instead of any human, she has chosen her pet dog Gumbo, to share this beautiful moment with.

The video opens to show the bride dressed in her wedding attire, walking towards her dog who is seen sitting facing the other side. As she walks up to her furry friend with a gorgeous smile on her face, she is overcome with joy when he turns around and takes a look at her. The dog is also seen wearing a cute little tuxedo for this occasion.

The dog then gets up and runs towards his human. The video was uploaded with a descriptive caption that explained, “My only request for my wedding was that I get a first look with my dog. He’s my lifeline, my calm after every storm, and the bestest boy. It’s not a surprise that everyone you meet falls in love with him. Thank you for being my sunshine when everything looks dark. If there is anything that shows the love between us, this is it. I love you Gumbo.”

Watch it here:

Since being shared on Instagram around six days ago, this video has garnered more than 11,000 likes. It has also received several reactions from people who love dogs and are in awe of the emotional bond that the two share.

“Aww this is so beautiful although the pup stole the show,” commented an Instagram user. “This is so beautiful it brought tears to my eyes,” posted another. “The most beautiful thing on the Internet,” commented a third, followed by heart emojis.

What are your thoughts on this video?

