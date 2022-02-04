Bride's nose ring comes in her way of enjoying golgappa. Groom does this. Watch

The video of sweet interactions between brides and grooms are always wholesome to watch. There is now a latest inclusion to the list and it shows a groom’s lovely gesture towards his bride eating golgappa. There is a chance that the video will leave you saying aww.

The video was originally posted on the Instagram page abhishekpriyamakeovers last year in December. It, however, captured people’s attention again after being re-shared by another Insta page. “Golgappe wali bride. You are the cutest. Love this video, you both are amazing,” wrote both the pages while sharing the clip.

Take a look at the sweet video:

The video was posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 23,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post love-filled comments.

“How sweet,” wrote an Instagram user while posting the video. “So cute,” posted another. “If he can’t do this, bye,” joked a third. Many also posted heart emoticons to showcase their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video?

