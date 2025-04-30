‘British need to catch up’: UK Tiktok star shares 'unreal' experience at Indian wedding. Watch

British TikTok star Max Balegde has gone viral after sharing his jaw-dropping experience attending an Indian wedding called nothing short of “unreal.” Dazzled by the electrifying energy, he didn’t hold back his praise, cheekily declaring that the British “need to catch up” when it comes to celebrating weddings. Tiktoker Max Balegde even grooved to dhol beats, labelling the party as "sick".(Instagram/max_balegde)

Balegde was a guest at the lavish celebration of his Indian friends and was visibly stunned by the grandeur. From Bollywood beats to multiple food stations, he said he was "blown away" by it all. "I’ve had 17,000 papadams and I am living my absolute best life," he joked while dancing shoulder-to-shoulder with fellow guests.

At one point, the content creator joined in on an impromptu flash mob and even grooved to high-energy dhol beats.

Check out his video here:

Reflecting on the experience, Balegde noted just how stark the contrast was to British weddings. “I think with British weddings, we really need to step up our game. Why are we still doing meat and two veg? I had paneer masala, papadam stations with multiple dips, an open bar, and we’ve been to four separate events!” he said.

From the fashion to food and the music, every detail impressed him. "No one knows how to party like Indians," he concluded.

Video goes viral

His video struck a chord online, racking up over 2.7 million views and thousands of enthusiastic comments.

"They are the best! The dancing is amazing—just watching everyone of all ages doing effectively the best line dances ever! 10/10," one user wrote.

Another chimed in, "Indian weddings, food, culture, everything is iconic! Nobody does it like this."

An Indian commenter added, "You haven’t experienced true India until you've seen a wedding. Our love for music, dance, and food all comes together there."

