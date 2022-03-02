Brother ties his little sister's ponytail at school. Watch adorable video

The bond between siblings is something that is most touching and heartwarming, no matter their age. These are the bonds that will always stay for life and transcend many other connections that you may make. This video that was shared on Instagram by the page Good News Movement, shows one such beautiful connection between a big brother and his cute sister. There is a chance that this adorable video will make you go ‘aww.’

The video opens to show the brother and his cute sister standing together at their school, probably during games period. The little girl can be seen holding a ball and standing with her back towards her brother. This is because the brother will be using this time to tie her hair into a ponytail so that she can continue playing with ease. He can be seen with the ball that he was playing with, on the floor as he concentrates hard on tying his sister’s ponytail.

The video shows the entire process of how he uses the hair tie in order to twist and turn it and secure his sister's hair. By the end of the video, he is done tying her hair and gives it one last pull which obviously goes on to show that he has done this before and is used to helping his sister with her hair. The video has been posted along with a caption that reads, “Big brother taking care of his little sister at school.”

Watch the viral video here:

This Instagram Reels video was posted a bit more than 12 hours ago and has received more than 1.3 million views on it so far. It has also received various comments from Instagram users who have pointed out several parts of this cute video as the most adorable.

“You can tell by the ponytail tightening pull at the end that he’s done this before,” wrote one. “This is beyond adorable in every way. Should definitely get me through the week!” posted another. A third comment reads, “The natural ease of them in this moment, he’s been there before taking care of her. We need more of this in the world, we need to take better care of each other.”

What are your thoughts on this cute video of the siblings?