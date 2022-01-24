Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BSF soldier breezes through 47 push-ups in 40 seconds, in the snow. Watch

The video posted by the BSF on Twitter shows how a soldier bravely manages to do 47 push-ups in a matter of 40 seconds, that too, in the snow.
The BSF soldier of at the end of the video where he is seen doing 47 push-ups in 40 seconds. (twitter/@BSF_India)
Published on Jan 24, 2022 05:47 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

The BSF or Border Security Force who guard India's borders are some of the strongest people out there. Due to working on the border, they often have to encounter extreme weather conditions. This video that was posted on Twitter by the official handle of the BSF, shows how a soldier easily manages to do some push ups on the snow.

Then again, what is important to remember is that he actually manages to do 47 push-ups in a matter of 40 seconds. Braving the weather conditions and the difficulty of this exercise, the soldier simply keeps doing the push-ups until he reaches the 47th one. The video shows how intently he was doing the push-ups. After this, he looks up at the camera after he has achieved his goal.

“40 seconds. 47 push ups. Bring it ON. #FitIndiaChallenge,” reads the caption of this tweet. In it, the BSF also tagged the handle of Fit India Movement, The Department of Sports and that of the spokesperson for the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Watch the video below:

Since being posted on January 22, this tweet has garnered more than 2,500 likes. It has also received several comments.

“Winter soldier never loses,” commented an Instagram user. “I salute our BSF and all Indian Armed Forces,” reads another comment. “Salute,” posted another, followed by an emoji of the Indian flag.

What are your thoughts on this video?

