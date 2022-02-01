Jokes and memes flood Twitter as Nirmala Sitharaman presents Budget

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is currently presenting the Union Budget for the year 2022 in the parliament today. Many people are reacting to the ongoing Union Budget on Twitter and some are also doing so in form of funny reactions and memes. In fact, on the micro-blogging platform the hastag #Budget2022 is also trending. Several people are posting hilarious tweets using the hashtag too.

This Twitter user explained how they react when they cannot fully comprehend the budget:

Then there are the mandatory CA-related posts that people share almost every year. Just like this one:

How can a list about Budget memes be complete without the middle-class related posts. Case in point, this share that a Twitter user posted:

This Twitter user shared a post about the salaried taxpayers:

This person shared a post imagining how experts are reacting today:

Here are a few more posts that may tickle your funny bone:

Which of these lighthearted reactions, memes and jokes made you laugh out loud?