Home / Trending / Jokes and memes flood Twitter as Nirmala Sitharaman presents Budget
trending

Jokes and memes flood Twitter as Nirmala Sitharaman presents Budget

Budget 2022: Many people are reacting to the ongoing Union Budget on Twitter and some are also doing so in form of funny reactions and memes.
Budget 2022: A Twitter user posted this meme.(Twitter/@jhampakjhum)
Budget 2022: A Twitter user posted this meme.(Twitter/@jhampakjhum)
Updated on Feb 01, 2022 11:36 AM IST
Copy Link
ByTrisha Sengupta

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is currently presenting the Union Budget for the year 2022 in the parliament today. Many people are reacting to the ongoing Union Budget on Twitter and some are also doing so in form of funny reactions and memes. In fact, on the micro-blogging platform the hastag #Budget2022 is also trending. Several people are posting hilarious tweets using the hashtag too.

This Twitter user explained how they react when they cannot fully comprehend the budget:

Then there are the mandatory CA-related posts that people share almost every year. Just like this one:

How can a list about Budget memes be complete without the middle-class related posts. Case in point, this share that a Twitter user posted:

This Twitter user shared a post about the salaried taxpayers:

This person shared a post imagining how experts are reacting today:

Here are a few more posts that may tickle your funny bone:

Which of these lighthearted reactions, memes and jokes made you laugh out loud?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter nirmala sitharaman budget 2022 + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 01, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out