Twitter abuzz with memes and jokes ahead of the Union Budget

Budget 2022: People are sharing various kinds of hilarious posts ahead of the event.
Budget 2022: The image shows a meme shared by a Twitter user.(Twitter/@janjal_rishi)
Published on Jan 31, 2022 09:10 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Union Budget 2022-23 on February 1 at 11 am. This is the minister’s fourth budget under PM Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government. As people are eagerly waiting for the event to start, many are taking to Twitter to share their anticipations and thoughts - some people are doing so in form of rib-tickling posts and memes. Here are some hilarious posts that people are sharing that may keep you company till the budget starts.

Here is the mandatory middle class related post that a Twitter user shared:

Another individual posted this on the same topic too:

This Twitter user, quite aptly, predicted that one thing that will take over the Internet tomorrow is Budget-related memes:

Then there is this person who says they are eagerly waiting for the event:

This person tried portraying what some investors could be thinking:

And, there is this post too:

Here's another meme that may seem relatable if you are a salaried person waiting for the new tax regime:

Which meme do you like the most?

twitter budget 2022
