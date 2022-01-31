Twitter abuzz with memes and jokes ahead of the Union Budget

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Union Budget 2022-23 on February 1 at 11 am. This is the minister’s fourth budget under PM Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government. As people are eagerly waiting for the event to start, many are taking to Twitter to share their anticipations and thoughts - some people are doing so in form of rib-tickling posts and memes. Here are some hilarious posts that people are sharing that may keep you company till the budget starts.

Here is the mandatory middle class related post that a Twitter user shared:

Government to tax paying middle class during every budget #Budget2022 pic.twitter.com/bcui8qTRTA — Finance Memes (@Qid_Memez) January 30, 2022

Another individual posted this on the same topic too:

This Twitter user, quite aptly, predicted that one thing that will take over the Internet tomorrow is Budget-related memes:

Some big announcement may or may not come out of the Budget



But one thing is for sure



A lot of memes are going to come 😂😂😂 — Aditya Kondawar (@aditya_kondawar) January 31, 2022

Then there is this person who says they are eagerly waiting for the event:

I am waiting for the Budget 2022, more than I wait for Diwali or my birthday...😬#Budget2022 #StockMarket — Aavani Sharma~∆$ (@aavani_sharma) January 29, 2022

This person tried portraying what some investors could be thinking:

And, there is this post too:

Here's another meme that may seem relatable if you are a salaried person waiting for the new tax regime:

Which meme do you like the most?