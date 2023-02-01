Home / Trending / Memes and funny posts flood Twitter as Nirmala Sitharaman gives budget speech

Memes and funny posts flood Twitter as Nirmala Sitharaman gives budget speech

Published on Feb 01, 2023 11:42 AM IST

Budget 2023: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman started her budget speech at 11 am today in the parliament

Budget 2023: People posted various memes as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is giving her speech.(Twitter)
ByTrisha Sengupta

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is currently presenting the Union Budget for the year 2023 in the parliament. It prompted many to take to Twitter to share their reactions. People are posting different tweets with the hashtag #Budget2023, including those who are showing their reactions by sharing hilarious memes and funny posts.

“Pretending that I understand #Budget2023 in front of my parents,” a Twitter user wrote and shared a GIF showing a character from the popular cartoon show SpongeBob SquarePants.

“Calm down boys new meme material is coming up. #Budget2023,” joked another and posted this image:

Here are some more tweets that people shared:

Nirmala Sitharaman started her speech at 11 am today. With this budget, she became the sixth finance minister to present five consecutive federal budgets in independent India. She presented her first budget in 2019. Besides her, the other ministers who presented budgets consecutively for five years are Morarji Desai, Yashwant Sinha, Manmohan Singh, P Chidambaram, and Arun Jaitley.

