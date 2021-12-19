Buffalo uses its horn to flip an upside down tortoise. Watch viral video

The videos that show interactions between animals of different species are always amazing to watch. However, do you know what is even better than that? Those clips that show animals of varied species helping each other to get out of a sticky situation. Just like this video that shows a buffalo helping a tortoise.

Though it’s unclear when or where the video was first captured. The clip is now being re-shared by many across various social media platforms. Just like this post by IFS officer Susanta Nanda. “Everyone can be kind…Buffalo saving a tortoise by turning it around (As shared),” he wrote while posting the video.

The clip opens to show an enclosure where the buffalo is standing by a tree trying to push something. On a closer look it becomes clear that the animal is using its horn to flip an upside down tortoise. Though initially the bovine fails, it keeps on going till it succeeds.

Take a look at the video:

Everyone can be kind…

Buffalo saving a tortoise by turning it around 💕

(As shared) pic.twitter.com/Qs4mk8A2K8 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) December 17, 2021

Since being shared two days ago, the video has accumulated more than 66,000 views and counting. The post has also gathered tons of comments.

“Aww! That was the best wake up I’ve had in a while! Amazing how a ferocious beast can give a lending horn to such a small creature is totally beautiful and he did it gingerly!!” wrote an Instagram user. “Wow!! I am more surprised that the buffalo realizes that the turtle cannot turnover by itself and needs help,” posted another. “Humanity towards every creature is the finest virtue of a living being,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON