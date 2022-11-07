Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Bus passes through a narrow mountain road, hair-raising video goes viral

Bus passes through a narrow mountain road, hair-raising video goes viral

trending
Published on Nov 07, 2022 03:50 PM IST

The viral video of a bus passing through a narrow mountain road was posted on Twitter.

The image, taken from the viral Twitter video, shows the bus on a narrow mountain road(Screengrab)
ByTrisha Sengupta

A hair-raising video of a bus passing through a narrow mountain road has left people scared and fascinated. Though the intriguing video is old and was shared back in 2018, it has again created a buzz after being re-shared by a Twitter user. “A thrilling ride from Chamba to Killar in a HRTC bus, Himachal Pradesh,” the Twitter user wrote while sharing the video.

The video opens to show a bus going through the mountainous road. The narrow road clubbed with a flowing waterfall in front of the bus makes the journey look even more treacherous. The video shows the bus carefully crossing the road to finally reach a wider road.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted on November 4. Since being shared, the clip has gone viral. Till now, it has received close to 1.7 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“A thrilling ride from Chamba to Killar in a HRTC bus,” wrote a Twitter user. “I wouldn’t ride a scooter on that ledge!,” expressed another. “Nah, I'm walking, cause there's just no way I'm riding that,” commented a third.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
viral video twitter
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP