Bus passes through a narrow mountain road, hair-raising video goes viral

A hair-raising video of a bus passing through a narrow mountain road has left people scared and fascinated. Though the intriguing video is old and was shared back in 2018, it has again created a buzz after being re-shared by a Twitter user. “A thrilling ride from Chamba to Killar in a HRTC bus, Himachal Pradesh,” the Twitter user wrote while sharing the video.

The video opens to show a bus going through the mountainous road. The narrow road clubbed with a flowing waterfall in front of the bus makes the journey look even more treacherous. The video shows the bus carefully crossing the road to finally reach a wider road.

Take a look at the video:

A thrilling ride from Chamba to Killar in a HRTC bus, Himachal Pradesh pic.twitter.com/JHw2JZR6tn — Traveling Bharat (@TravelingBharat) November 4, 2022

The video was posted on November 4. Since being shared, the clip has gone viral. Till now, it has received close to 1.7 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“A thrilling ride from Chamba to Killar in a HRTC bus,” wrote a Twitter user. “I wouldn’t ride a scooter on that ledge!,” expressed another. “Nah, I'm walking, cause there's just no way I'm riding that,” commented a third.