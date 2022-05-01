Butcher feeds stray dogs that come to his shop daily. Watch heartening video

Some people’s love for animals is really pure that they look after the needs of stray dogs and cats. It is always delightful to see videos of people being kind and showing affection toward stray dogs. It is heartening to see the close bond that people develop with the stray animals. Like this video posted on Instagram that shows a butcher feeding a stray dog that visits his shop daily. The video is quite adorable to watch.

The video was posted by the Instagram page delightfulnews three days ago and it has got 1.7 million views so far. “This butcher looks after strays that visit his shop daily,” says the text on the video. In the video, a little stray dog is seen waiting outside the butcher’s shop. The dog seems really excited and is vigorously wagging its tail. It seems like it comes daily to the shop. The man feeds the stray dog as it seems really excited to smell the food.

“This just warms the heart,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

“Sweet baby! Stayed outside and waited so patiently,” commented an Instagram user. “That’s the butcher I would purchase from every day!” posted another. “How grateful and happy the dog is,” wrote a third. “Things like this- I would ‘donate’ $20 bucks to the butcher to keep this going,” reads another comment.

What are your thoughts about this heartening video of the butcher feeding stray dogs that come to his shop?