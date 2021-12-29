‘Calm’ baby elephants engage in ‘polite’ pushing match. Watch adorable video

Are you looking for a video that will leave you with a huge smile on your face? Then here is a video showcasing two baby elephants that may just do the trick. This is the tale of Maktao and Kiombo who are very ‘calm’, even when engaged in a pushing match.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video is shared on the official Instagram page of Sheldrick Wildlife. Along with the video, the organisation also shared a descriptive caption. “Maktao and Kiombo are such calm elephants — even their pushing matches are a polite affair! Still, their nanny Quanza decided to step in and break up their game, lest things get out of hand. She needn’t have worried: Unlike many growing bulls, Maktao and Kiombo have a very civilized friendship. The scene at the end of this video, where they enjoy a peaceful bottom scratch side by side, is more indicative of their general behavior,” they wrote.

In the next few lines they added some more information about elephants. “In fact, it’s the older “nightclubber” boys who are disrupting the peace at Umani,” they wrote.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

We won’t give away all the fun by explaining what the video shows, so take a look:

The video has been shared two days ago. Since being posted, it has received more than 22,500 likes. The clip has also accumulated varied comments. Many also shared heart emoticons to express their reactions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Elephants are so awesome,” wrote an Instagram user. “I love, love, love your videos and whoever writes the summaries, they are ALWAYS OUTSTANDING. Thank youuuuuu!” posted another. “Oh my goodness, these are such beautiful creatures. They just sweep my heart away,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON