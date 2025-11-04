Can Bengaluru’s traffic problem at Richmond Circle be solved? Viral post suggests ‘magic box’ solution

Do you think Bengaluru’s Richmond Circle traffic congestion problem can be solved? A viral post shared on social media platform Instagram by Karnataka Portfolio suggests a ‘magic box’ solution to ease the crippling jams. Richmond Circle is one of busiest intersections in central Bengaluru which faces heavy traffic jams due to multiple signal points and intersecting routes. According to the post, traffic within a 25-kilometre radius of the circle is “severely hampered by congestion”. (Instagram@Karnataka Portfolio)

According to the post, traffic within a 25-kilometre radius of the circle is “severely hampered by congestion,” with long waits during peak hours becoming routine for commuters.

''Traffic within a 25 km radius of Richmond Circle is severely hampered by congestion due to numerous signal stops. Bilding concrete 'magic boxes' at appropriate junctions to create a signal-free corridor, much like thew AP Rd,''the post read.

The proposed solution involves constructing “magic boxes” — small concrete underpasses designed to allow free vehicle movement without stopping at traffic lights. This approach, the post argues, could create a signal-free corridor.

In a separate news, a man took to social media platform Reddit and highlighted that Bengaluru’s traffic woes won’t disappear even with the metro expansion. According to the post, the city’s roads and localities are unplanned and poorly connected, with low road density and no proper zoning for malls, offices or residential areas.

The user explained that much of the city’s development happens haphazardly. “Someone buys random farmland and builds office space over it without any urban planning, road connectivity, or basic water and electricity supply.''

While the core of Bengaluru may be difficult to fix, the post suggested that the outskirts could still be saved if the government is pressured. The recommended first steps include creating a city master plan, forming land pools, developing basic infrastructure, and selling land to developers.