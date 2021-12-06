Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
'Can I keep him?': baby boy can't stop crying in disbelief as he gets a pet dog

The video shows and overwhelmed toddler who simply cannot stop crying as he gets his first pet dog.
This baby boy couldn't control his tears on getting his first pet dog. (reddit/@TrashyDrawinges)
Published on Dec 06, 2021 03:50 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

Do you remember the time you got your first pet? How did you react, overjoyed or moved to tears? This video shared on Reddit shows a little boy who simply cannot stop his tears from trickling down his cheeks as he gets his first puppy.

The short video shows a boy sitting in the back seat of a car with a cute puppy on his lap. It is also entirely evident that this boy has been crying for a while and still can't seem to get a grip on his emotions. This is probably because his biggest dream of having a puppy all for himself, has finally come true.

“Little boy crying over getting new friend,” reads the caption accompanying this adorable dog video. Through his tears, he manages to get a few words out, like “can I keep him?” To this, he is reassured that this cute little pooch is, in fact, all for him - “he is yours.”

Watch the dog video right here:

Posted on the subreddit r/aww a bit more than 17 hours ago, this video has raked in more than 15,500 upvotes and several reactions from dog lovers around the world who simply cannot get enough of this overwhelmed toddler and his new friend.

“I've never seen a dog that looked so much like a young Scooby Doo,” commented a Redditor, referencing the famous TV show on Cartoon Network. “Pretty sure this is how I reacted when I got my Golden in third grade. Thank god my parents never got a camcorder,” confessed another. “Many years from now, he will be an old man and he will still remember getting his childhood dog,” reads an emotional comment.

What are your thoughts on this adorable dog video?

