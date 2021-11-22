Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Can you guess the real colour of this dress? Watch viral dance video to find out

In the video, dancer Autumn Klein asks viewers “which one is the true colour?” of the dress she is wearing.
Dancer Autumn Klein asks viewers to guess the real colour of the dress she is wearing. (instagram/@autumnskelin)
Updated on Nov 22, 2021 01:46 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

Yet another viral video is here to engage netizens in a fun game. The video posted on Instagram challenges people to guess the real colour of a dress.

The video is posted by a dancer named Autumn Klein. Through text appearing in the video, she asks viewers to guess the real colour of the dress she is wearing. “Which one is the true colour?” reads the text.

The dancer also mentioned in the caption of this video that, “Everything about this song and dance is pure joy.” She dances to the trending Instagram Reels audio Nuestra Cancion. The singer Catalina Garcia, who is a part of the band that released the song, also took to the comments section to compliment the dancer.

Watch it for yourself and try to find out what the real colour is:

Since being posted on November 9, this video has gone massively viral and garnered 10.7 million views, several likes and reactions.

Most people answered by saying “green,” their logic being that green is the colour that is easiest to edit. “The last one looks quite real,” commented an individual - hinting at the purple hue of the dress before she exits the frame. “None are the real colour,” posted another.

Later, on November 12, Klein posted a video that revealed the real colour of her dress.

Watch the video to know if you guessed it right:

“How do you do this editing?” asked a mesmerised Instagram user. “You always find something cool to surprise us,” complimented another.

What are your thoughts on the dance video?

