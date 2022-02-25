Can you guess what is shown in this viral picture posted by Nasa?

Nasa’s latest post is simply mesmerising and also educating. However, that is not all that the share has to offer. It is also a post that may leave you scratching you head because the space agency asked people to identify the objects showcased in the picture they shared. Can you guess what they are?

“What do you see in the image? A mini @NASAWebb telescope, or perhaps two starfighters from a galaxy far, far away?” Nasa wrote as opening lines of the post. They then mentioned what the image actually shows. “These are a few of the many snowflake images collected by NASA’s IMPACTS mission, which studies the snowstorms common to the Northeastern US” they wrote.

You may wonder that how these particle samples are collected. Well, Nasa answered that too. “By flying directly into snowstorms of course! The instruments and probes attached to the P-3 aircraft are able to collect samples to measure snow particles and atmospheric properties within the storm clouds,” they added. In the next few lines, they also explained more about how the aircraft's instruments work. They concluded the post by sharing about the goal of the mission.

Take a look at the post that may leave you mesmerised:

The post was shared a day ago. Since being posted, the share has gathered nearly four lakh likes and counting. The post has also prompted people to share various replies. A few jokingly wrote “TIE fighter”, as they were reminded of the fictional spaceship from the world of Star Wars.

“Great!” wrote an Instagram user. “Snowflakes,” correctly guessed another. Some also wrote that they see the shield of Captain America, another fictional object from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Some people also posted heart emoticons to showcase their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the post? Did you figure out what the image shows without reading the caption?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON