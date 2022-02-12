Can you spot the ‘very subtle’ difference between these two pics of a dog?

Are you looking for a dog-related post? Are you looking for a post that will keep you entertained? Are you looking for a post that showcases a very cute doggo? If your answers to the questions are yes, yes, and yes, then here is a share that may make you very happy. This is a post where you will have to find the ‘very subtle’ difference between two pictures of an adorable dog.

The images were posted on the Instagram page We Rate Dogs. "This is Honey. She wants you to spot the difference between these two pics. It’s very subtle so please take your time,” they wrote while posting the share.

Take a look at the pictures to see how long it takes you to spot the very delightful difference:

The share has been posted a day ago. Since being posted, the share has accumulated more than 1.1 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. And, if you are still looking for the difference, then some of the comments may help.

“Tongue action going strong!” wrote an Instagram user. “It's right on the tip of my tongue,” joked another. “I’m not sure. Can doggo come to my house and pose so I can look at her? And of course give chimken treatos,” shared a third. “I’ve found the difference, but I’m going to continue taking my time to look at the pictures,” expressed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the post? How long did it take you to spot the difference between the two images of the dog?

