Caring daughter calls dad in swimming pool to say ‘Papa be careful’. Watch

Are you looking for a heartwarming video that can make your day brighter? Then here is a clip showcasing a sweet moment involving a daughter and her dad. Shared on Instagram, the video is absolutely beautiful. There is a chance that after watching the clip you will be inclined to say aww.

The video is posted on the Instagram page dedicated to the adorable one named Hanaya Jain. It is mentioned in the bio that her mom is the one who manages her bio. The video is posted with a sweet caption. “When PAPA gets a CARING DAUGHTER,” it reads. Though short, chances are you will end up watching the video over and over again.

The video opens to show the little one standing in a swimming pool. She then calls her dad and says ‘Papa be careful’. Though her dad, swimming far away, is unable to hear her voice, her sweet gesture has now won people over.

Take a look at the wholesome video:

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has gone viral. Till now, it has gathered nearly 1.4 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Damn! So cute,” posted an Instagram user. “Father and daughter always share a special bond,” commented another. “She is so cute,” shared a third. “Hahah so adorable,” expressed a fourth. “Aww,” wrote a fifth. Many also shared how the incident is absolutely adorable.

What are your thoughts on the beautiful video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON