Cat and dog siblings love to play with one single toy despite having several. Watch

The Internet is filled with videos of cat and dog siblings fighting over the same thing. There are also those clips that show one of the furry creatures sneakily stealing toys or food from the other. However, this video shows nothing like that. On the contrary, it captures two kitties and a doggo playing together with the same toy.

The video is posted on Reddit. “We may have 100 pet toys around the house, but these three brothers only need one….and each other,” reads the caption shared along with the video. The video opens to show two cats and a dog lying on what appears to be a bed. The trio is seen playing with a single toy and that too peacefully.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 5,500 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“I was feeling depressed but this makes me feel a smidge better. They are adorbs,” posted a Reddit user. “There should be a movie about these bffs,” shared another. “Cutest thing,” expressed a third. “The cat on the right has its own temper, haha,” noticed a fourth. “Such good kitties and pittie,” commented a fifth. “I’ve never seen such sweet sharing in my life. I could never,” wrote a sixth.

What are your thoughts on the video?