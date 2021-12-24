Cat bamboozled by own tail, can't understand why it follows him around. Watch

The videos that show cats and dogs getting confused by their own bodies and how they function are always fun to watch. This video posted on Reddit also shows a similar cat named Bertie who seems to be quite bamboozled by his own tail.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video opens to show the cat sitting on the floor and trying his level best to understand why exactly his tail is following him around. What is even more amusing to look at, is that he does not even realise that the tail is actually part of his own body and not something that is detachable.

This cat video was posted with the caption, “Bertie can't figure out why his tail follows him everywhere…” Throughout the clip, the cat can be seen trying to chase his tail around and catch a hold of it - in vain.

Watch it here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being posted on the subReddit r/WhatsWrongWithYourCat around six hours ago, this video has garnered more than 1,500 upvotes and several reactions from cat lovers on the social networking site.

“My cat does this! Six years old and still does it,” confessed an individual in the comments section. “Bertie is a silly boy. I love him,” posted another. “Bertie does have a really long tail,” observed a third. “If he twirls around fast enough, he can become a Beyblade,” joked a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this cat video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON