The video has prompted people to share various responses.(Reddit/@jonnycreighton)
Cat and dog become best friends. Sweet video may make you smile

“Our only complaint about this video is that it's not long enough,” reads the caption shared along with the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 20, 2021 04:56 PM IST

There is something absolutely sweet about the videos that showcase inter-species friendship. Case in point, this video of a cat and its neighbourhood best friend a dog. There is a chance that the video will leave you with a huge smile on your face.

“Our only complaint about this video is that it's not long enough,” reads the caption shared along with the video. The video opens to show a cat waiting by a door. We won’t give away too much, so take a look what happens when the dog visits the cat.

The post, since being shared some eight hours ago, has gathered nearly 2,000 likes. It has also received tons of comments. Many expressed how much they love the video.

“I could watch these two all day,” wrote an Instagram user. “This made my day,” expressed another. “Aww kitty plays like a doggo,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the clip?

