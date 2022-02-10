Cat ‘burglars’ try to break into a house. Video is too cute to handle

Are you looking for a cat video that may leave you with a smile? Then here is a clip showcasing a group of catto ‘burglars’ trying to break into a house. The cute video is one of those clips that will uplift your mood almost instantly.

Posted on Reddit, the caption of the video reads, “Caught a group of burglars trying to break into the house.” The video opens to show a window from inside a house. Within moments, an individual slides open the panel of the window to show the cat 'burglars’ gathered outside. The clip ends with a few tiny kittens and a cat looking inside the house from the window.

Take a look at the adorable video that may make you say aww and that too repeatedly:

The video has been posted about 15 hours ago. Since being shared, the post has accumulated several upvotes. Till now, the share has amassed nearly 40,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also gathered various comments from people. Many posted how they would also love a visit from the group catto ‘burglars.’

“I think they are asking for your supervisor to report some complaints,” wrote a Reddit user. “I'd let the cuties burgle my house,” expressed another. “I’d not only let them take anything they want, I’d give them each little backpacks stuffed with tuna and treats,” commented a third. “Cat burglars and all they stole was my heart,” expressed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?